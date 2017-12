Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ROYAL BANCSHARES OF PENNSYLVANIA, INC.

* BRYN MAWR BANK CORP - MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN DECEMBER 2017

* BRYN MAWR BANK CORP - ‍ON NOV 30, 2017, MERGER WAS APPROVED BY FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD, WHICH WAS FINAL REGULATORY APPROVAL NECESSARY TO COMPLETE MERGER​