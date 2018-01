Jan 29 (Reuters) - Bryn Mawr Bank Corp:

* BRYN MAWR BANK CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS IMPACTED BY $15.2 MILLION ONE-TIME INCOME TAX CHARGE RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, DECLARES $0.22 DIVIDEND, COMPLETES ROYAL BANK MERGER

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍CORE NET INCOME WAS $0.63 PER SHARE​

* ‍TAX-EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER WAS $30.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $873,000 OVER LINKED QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: