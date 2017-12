Dec 13 (Reuters) - BSM Technologies Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE OF $15.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 5% COMPARED TO $15.0 MILLION IN Q4 F2016​

* QTRLY ‍RECURRING REVENUE OF $11.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED TO $9.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2016​

* -‍SUBSCRIBER GROSS ADDITIONS OF 6,300 AND SUBSCRIBER CHURN OF 5,600 BRINGING TOTAL NUMBER OF SUBSCRIBERSTO 161,700 AT END OF Q4​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.014​