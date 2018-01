Jan 26 (Reuters) - BTB Real Estate Investment Trust :

* BTB ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF A PROPERTY

* BTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍SALE OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1863-1865 TRANSCANADA HIGHWAY, DORVAL, IN PROVINCE OF QUÉBEC FOR $5.650 MILLION​

* BTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF PROPERTY WILL BE ALLOCATED TO PARTIALLY REPAY ITS OUTSTANDING LINES OF CREDIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: