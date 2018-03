Feb 28 (Reuters) - Banco Btg Pactual Sa:

* BRAZIL‘S BTG PACTUAL CEO SALLOUTI SAYS BANK SEEKS GROWTH IN LOANS AND IN ASSET MANAGEMENT REVENUES

* BTG PACTUAL‘S IR HEAD DANTAS SAYS BANK WILL GRADUALLY RAISE ITS LEVERAGE

* BTG PACTUAL IR HEAD DANTAS SAYS BANK INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS 18 PERCENT CAPITAL RATIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)