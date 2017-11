Nov 3 (Reuters) - Btl Group Ltd:

* BTLTM announces increase in marketed financing to C$10.7 million

* ‍Increased size of its recently announced brokered offering led by GMP Securities L.P. by C$4.7 million

* GMP has agreed to raise a total of approximately C$10.7 million through offering of about 2.2 million units of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: