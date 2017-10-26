FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bucher Industries reports 9 month net sales of CHF 1939 mln
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 凌晨4点22分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Bucher Industries reports 9 month net sales of CHF 1939 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries Ag

* Order intake in first nine months CHF 2 040 million versus CHF 1 693 million

* ‍For current year, group anticipates an improvement in business performance compared with 2016​

* Net sales CHF 1939 million for 9 months 2017 versus CHF 1800 million year ago‍​

* Order book in first nine months CHF 831 million versus CHF 616 million

* ‍Kuhn Group expects continued recovery in market for agricultural equipment​

* For 2017 business year as a whole, Bucher Emhart Glass anticipates sales growth​

* Kuhn Group is expecting stable milk prices until end of 2017​

* ‍Bucher Specials for 2017 is forecasting slight rise in sales and somewhat lower operating profit margin​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

