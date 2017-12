Dec 21 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES START OF OPEN SEASON FOR THE SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY PIPELINE

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - UNIT LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO SOLICIT COMMITMENTS FOR PIPELINE SYSTEM TO BE CONSTRUCTED FROM PERMIAN BASIN TO GULF COAST OF TEXAS

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP - PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A TOTAL CAPACITY OF UP TO 600,000 BARRELS PER DAY WITH MULTIPLE QUALITY SEGREGATIONS