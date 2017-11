Nov 17 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp

* Buckeye Partners L.P. announces start of open season for Line 602 expansion

* Expects project will provide about 12,000 barrels per day of distillate expansion capacity on or before April 1, 2018​

* Binding open season will commence on Nov. 17, 2017, and is scheduled to conclude central time on Dec. 20, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: