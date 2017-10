Oct 5 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc:

* The Buckle Inc reports September 2017 net sales

* September sales fell 6.1 percent to $77.9 million

* Buckle Inc - ‍comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for 5-week period ended September 30, 2017 decreased 5.7 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: