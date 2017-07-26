FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点39分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. announces second quarter earnings per share of $0.55 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.66

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $500 million versus I/B/E/S view $513.3 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY same-store sales to be down approximately 1% to 2%​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY capital expenditures of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below