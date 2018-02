Feb 15 (Reuters) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc:

* BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2017 PRE-TAX INCOME ABOVE GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q4 REVENUE $107.6 MILLION VERSUS $110.3 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 8 PERCENT

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH TO BE SLIGHTLY POSITIVE

* SEES 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.53 TO $0.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $104.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S