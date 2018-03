Feb 28 (Reuters) - Builders Firstsource Inc:

* BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q4 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $1.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17, REVENUE VIEW $1.70 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE-Q4 NET LOSS IMPACTED BY $56.3 MILLION DEBT REFINANCING COST, $29 MILLION REVALUATION EXPENSE ON CO‘S DEFERRED TAXES DUE TO 2017 TAX ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: