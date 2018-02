BRIEF-Bunge Q4 Loss Per Share $0.48

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* BUNGE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.48

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.67

* EXPECT LODERS CROKLAAN ACQUISITION TO CLOSE IN Q1

* BUNGE - AGRIBUSINESS IMPACTED BY WEAK MARGINS; SUGAR & BIOENERGY IMPACTED BY ADVERSE WEATHER IN QUARTER

* Q4 OILSEED MARGINS DID NOT RECOVER “AS QUICKLY AS EXPECTED”

* BUNGE - SUGARCANE MILLING RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SUSTAINED PERIOD OF RAIN LATE IN QUARTER

* QTRLY NET SALES $11,605 MILLION VERSUS $11,799 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.37, REVENUE VIEW $12.55 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BUNGE - “WE EXPECT A SOFT Q1 WITH IMPROVING CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF YEAR”

* “GLOBAL COMPETITIVENESS PROGRAM IS OFF TO A STRONG START, PUTTING US ON A GOOD TRAJECTORY TO ACHIEVE $250 MILLION TARGET BY END OF 2019”

* EXPECT FOR 2018 (EXCLUDING THE LODERS CROKLAAN ACQUISITION) CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $650 MILLION‍​

* SAYS CONTINUE TO WORK TOWARD SEPARATION OF SUGARCANE MILLING BUSINESS

* SAYS CO IS IN THE PROCESS OF EXITING FROM ITS GLOBAL SUGAR TRADING ACTIVITIES AND RENEWABLE OILS JOINT VENTURE

AS A RESULT OF TAX LAW CHANGES IN THE U.S. AND ARGENTINA DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER, CO RECOGNIZED A NON-CASH CHARGE OF $66 MILLION