Dec 6 (Reuters) - BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :

* ‍APPROVED MID-RANGE PLAN FOR FISCAL YEARS 2018 TO 2022​

* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION - AIMING FOR TOTAL SALES OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 700 MILLION AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 10-15% BY FISCAL YEAR 2022​