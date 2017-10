Sept 18 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* H1 ‍EBIT FELL BY -6.3% TO CHF 18.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 19.7 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍PROFIT DECREASED BY -8.3% TO CHF 14.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR CHF 16.2 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍SALES WERE MORE OR LESS ON A PAR WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (244.4 MILLION)​

* ‍CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL DECLINE IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR COMPARED WITH 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR​