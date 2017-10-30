FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Burlington Stores sees Q3 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.66
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上9点17分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-Burlington Stores sees Q3 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.66

2 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Burlington Stores Inc announces launch of debt repricing and extension transaction and updates guidance for the third quarter ended October 28, 2017

* Sees Q3 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.66

* Burlington Stores Inc - for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects total sales to increase approximately 7.1 pct​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects comparable store sales to increase approximately 3.1 pct​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects adjusted EPS in range of $0.64 to $0.66​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍launch of a debt repricing and extension transaction​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍is seeking commitments from lenders under a new senior secured credit facility for an aggregate principal amount of $1,117 million​

* Burlington Stores Inc - co ‍expects new senior credit facility to comprise a single tranche of loans maturing in 2024​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍net proceeds of new senior credit facility will be used to repay all indebtedness outstanding under existing term loan b facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below