BRIEF-BWX Technologies Q2 earnings per share $0.61

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc

* BWX Technologies announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q2 revenue rose 1.9 percent to $410 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.97 to $2.07

* Expects that 2017 ‍NPG operating margins will approach 12%, inclusive of amortization of intangibles​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S