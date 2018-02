Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc:

* BWXT AWARDED CA$18.6 MILLION CONTRACT FOR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT TUBE FABRICATION

* SUNIT BWXT NUCLEAR ENERGY CANADA HAS BEEN AWARDED A CA$18.6 MILLION, FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT TO MANUFACTURE ZIRCALOY-4 SEAMLESS TUBES​

* AWARDED CONTRACT TO MANUFACTURE ZIRCALOY-4 SEAMLESS TUBES FOR SOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA