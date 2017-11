BRIEF-Byline Bancorp To Acquire First Evanston Bancorp ‍For Transaction Value Of $169 Mln

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc:

* BYLINE BANCORP ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FIRST EVANSTON BANCORP

* BYLINE BANCORP INC - ‍TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $169 MILLION.​

* BYLINE BANCORP INC - ‍UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, COMPANY WILL OPERATE UNDER BYLINE BANK NAME AND BRAND​

* BYLINE BANCORP - ‍AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ACQUISITION BY BYLINE OF FIRST EVANSTON IN A CASH AND STOCK TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $169 MILLION​

* BYLINE BANCORP INC - ‍EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018 AND 14.5% ACCRETIVE IN 2019​

* BYLINE BANCORP - ‍BYLINE CURRENTLY ESTIMATES PRE-TAX EXPENSE REDUCTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE ABOUT 29% OF FIRST EVANSTON‘S EXPENSE BASE​

* BYLINE BANCORP - ‍AT DEAL CLOSING, EACH SHARE OF FIRST EVANSTON WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO RECEIVE 3.994 SHARES OF CO‘S STOCK​

* BYLINE BANCORP INC - ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BYLINE BANCORP - EACH FIRST EVANSTON SHARE TO ALSO BE CONVERTED INTO CASH EQUAL TO $27 MILLION DIVIDED BY OUTSTANDING SHARES OF FIRST EVANSTON AS OF DEAL CLOSE