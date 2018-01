BRIEF-CA Technologies Reports Q3 Loss Per Share $0.23

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ca Inc:

* CA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q3 REVENUE $1.093 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.07 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND APPROXIMATELY 4 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DECREASE IN A RANGE OF 46 PERCENT TO 41 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO INCREASE IN A RANGE OF 2 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* SEES 2018 CASH FLOW TO INCREASE IN A RANGE OF 2 PERCENT TO 6 PERCENT AS REPORTED AND FLAT TO 4 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.45, REVENUE VIEW $4.22 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S