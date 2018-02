BRIEF-Cabot Corp Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $1.98

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.98

* QTRLY NET SALES $720 MILLION VERSUS $611 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS HAS AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF $180 MILLION FROM CERTAIN ITEMS MOSTLY COMPRISED OF TAX CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX ACT

* EXPECTS REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS “WILL BENEFIT FROM CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CUSTOMER AGREEMENTS” ALONG WITH FIRM SPOT MARKET IN EUROPE, ASIA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CABOT - EXPECT PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS TO “BENEFIT FROM CONTINUED MOMENTUM IN SPECIALTY APPLICATIONS”

* EXPECT PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS “WILL BE CHALLENGED BY CONTINUED COMPETITIVE ECS PRICING” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: