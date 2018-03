March 5 (Reuters) - Cabot Microelectronics Corp:

* CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP-DECLARED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHARE ON CO'S COMMON STOCK, UP 100 PERCENT OVER PRIOR REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND