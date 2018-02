BRIEF-Caci Q2 Earnings Per Share $5.66

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Caci International Inc:

* CACI REPORTS RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.66

* Q2 REVENUE $1.09 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.08 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RAISED​

* ‍CONTRACT FUNDING ORDERS IN Q2 WERE $750 MILLION, EQUAL TO Q2 OF FY17​

* ‍TOTAL BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $10.9 BILLION. FUNDED BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $1.9 BILLION​

* SEES 2018 REVENUE $4,350 MILLION - $4,500 MILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.95 - $11.19

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TAX REFORM OF $7.00 - $7.23

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.10, REVENUE VIEW $4.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: