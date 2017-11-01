FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CACI reports results Q1 ‍diluted earnings per share $1.67​
Nov 1 (Reuters) - CACI International Inc

* CACI reports results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter

* Q1 revenue $1.09 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.08 billion

* CACI International Inc qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share $1.67​

* CACI International Inc - ‍fiscal year 2018 guidance raised​

* CACI International Inc - ‍reiterating FY18 revenue guidance issued on august 17, 2017​

* CACI International Inc - ‍raising FY18 guidance for net income and diluted earnings per share​

* CACI International Inc sees ‍2018 diluted earnings per share $6.76 - $7.08​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $6.78, revenue view $4.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

