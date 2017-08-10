FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
2017年8月10日 / 下午1点10分 / 3 天内

BRIEF-CAE Inc's ‍board approves 13pct quarterly dividend increase

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc:

* CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results and announces dividend increase

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue C$698.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$699.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CAE Inc - ‍board of directors approves 13% quarterly dividend increase from $0.08 to $0.09 per share​

* CAE Inc - ‍announces new strategic developments with longstanding airline customers in Asia​

* CAE Inc - ‍civil backlog at end of quarter was $3.2 billion​

* CAE Inc - company expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million

* CAE Inc - ‍outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged​

* CAE Inc - ‍CAE confirms it is in advanced discussions with airasia to conclude a sale and purchase agreement

* CAE Inc - ‍sale and purchase agreement for cae to acquire airasia's 50pct share of asian aviation centre of excellence sdn​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

