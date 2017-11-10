FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CAE reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items
2017年11月10日

BRIEF-CAE reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc

* CAE reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.24 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue C$646 million versus I/B/E/S view C$692 million

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* CAE Inc - ‍Management outlook for fiscal 2018 unchanged​

* CAE Inc - ‍Defence backlog, including options and CAE’s interest in joint ventures, at end of quarter was $3.6 billion​

* CAE Inc - ‍Performance in quarter “continues to support” full year outlook​

* CAE Inc - ‍Total orders for quarter was $931 million, with more than half coming from co’s defence customers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

