BRIEF-Caesars entertainment announces cash tender offers for debt securities
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点47分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment announces tender offers for debt securities

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍ its wholly-owned subsidiaries have each launched cash tender offers​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍ cash tender offers to purchase any and all of outstanding $1 billion of 8% first-priority senior secured notes due 2020​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍cash tender offers to also purchase $1.15 billion of 11% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍cash tender offers to purchase with respect to CGPH Purchasers, $675 million of 9.375% second-priority notes due 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

