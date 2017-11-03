BRIEF-Caesars entertainment announces cash tender offers for debt securities

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment announces tender offers for debt securities

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍ its wholly-owned subsidiaries have each launched cash tender offers​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍ cash tender offers to purchase any and all of outstanding $1 billion of 8% first-priority senior secured notes due 2020​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍cash tender offers to also purchase $1.15 billion of 11% second-priority senior secured notes due 2021​

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - ‍cash tender offers to purchase with respect to CGPH Purchasers, $675 million of 9.375% second-priority notes due 2020​