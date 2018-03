BRIEF-Cafepress Inc Announces Additional Restructuring, Board Changes

March 9 (Reuters) - Cafepress Inc:

* CAFEPRESS INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND CHANGES TO ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CAFEPRESS INC - ‍ REVISING ESTIMATED REDUCTIONS IN NORMALIZED, ANNUAL FIXED COSTS AND SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT SPENDING TO $7 MILLION​

* CAFEPRESS INC - ‍INDICATED FURTHER 7% REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT​

* CAFEPRESS - ‍ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING IS INTENDED TO REDUCE CO’S NORMALIZED, ANNUAL FIXED COSTS & SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT SPENDING BY ADDITIONAL $3 MILLION​

* CAFEPRESS INC - ‍ EXPECTS TO RECORD A RESTRUCTURING CHARGE IN 2018 OF ABOUT $0.6 MILLION, PRIMARILY RELATED TO SEVERANCE COSTS​

* CAFEPRESS INC - ‍ RESTRUCTURING WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD BY TWO MEMBERS​