Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cafepress Inc:

* CAFEPRESS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS UPDATE AND COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES

* ‍AS OF JANUARY 9, 2018, COMPANY HAS REDUCED WORKFORCE AT ITS LOUISVILLE HEADQUARTERS BY 5 PERCENT ​

* ‍ANNOUNCING CERTAIN ACTIONS TAKEN TO DRIVE REDUCTIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $4 MILLION IN NORMALIZED, ANNUAL FIXED COSTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: