FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午10点45分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Q1 loss per share $0.33

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* Cal-Maine Foods reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 sales $262.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - will not pay a dividend for q1 of fiscal 2018

* Cal-Maine Foods Inc - “‍we do not expect any sustained improvement in pricing until we have a more stable supply and demand balance”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below