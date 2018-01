BRIEF-Cal-Maine Foods Reports Q2 Loss Per Share $0.54

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc:

* CAL-MAINE FOODS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q2 SALES $361.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $340 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - AT DEC 2, 2017, CO HAD A DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY OF ABOUT $75.3 MILLION BASED ON A U.S. FEDERAL TAX RATE OF 35 PERCENT

* - ‍ WILL NOT PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FIRST OR SECOND QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018​

* CAL-MAINE FOODS - ‍AFTER TAX REFORM LEGISLATION ENACTED, DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY TO BE REVALUED AT LOWER RATE DURING Q3 OF FISCAL 2018​

* - AT END OF 2017, REACHED AN AGREEMENT THAT PURCHASERS HAD FILED AGAINST CO AND MANY OTHER EGG PRODUCERS

* CAL-MAINE FOODS - ‍REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY TO BENEFIT INCOME TAX EXPENSE IN CONTINUING OPERATIONS & CORRESPONDING REDUCTION IN DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY​

* - ‍ AGREED TO PAY $80.8 MILLION AFTER ALL PARTIES SIGN A FORMAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATED TO SETTLEMENT OF ANTITRUST LAWSUITS ​

* - ‍RESULTS FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 REFLECT "A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EGG MARKET CONDITIONS" COMPARED WITH Q2 LAST YEAR​