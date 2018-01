Jan 18 (Reuters) - Caladrius Biosciences Inc:

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 2 T-REX CLINICAL TRIAL OF CLBS03 FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES

* CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC - TOPLINE DATA FROM PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF COMPLETED STUDY ON CLBS03 EXPECTED IN EARLY 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: