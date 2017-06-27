FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-CalAmp reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 晚上8点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-CalAmp reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - CalAmp Corp-

* CalAmp reports fiscal 2018 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue $88.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.9 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.38

* CalAmp Corp sees q2 consolidated revenue in range of $86 to $91 million

* CalAmp Corp sees q2 non-gaap net income in range of $0.23 to $0.29 per diluted share

* CalAmp - q2 gaap net income outlook includes a contribution of about $0.30 per diluted share from receipt of first installment of a legal settlement

* CalAmp Corp - q2 earnings outlook also contemplates a roughly 10% sequential quarter increase in research and development expense

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $89.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below