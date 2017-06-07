BRIEF-Calamp says notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units

1 分钟阅读
June 7 (Reuters) - Calamp Corp:
* Calamp Corp - on june 2, notified that Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre rendered decision in proceedings involving co's units - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - on june 6, Lojack reached an agreement in principle with Eve Energy, its controlling shareholder eve holdings limited - sec filing
* Calamp Corp - agreement to resolve damage award by payment to Lojack of approximately US$46 million
* Calamp Corp- Calamp has not yet determined income tax effects of settlement
* Calamp Corp - amounts to be realized by Lojack pursuant to settlement are expected to be material to Calamp s consolidated financial position Source text - bit.ly/2rCouod Further company coverage: