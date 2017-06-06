FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Calatlantic says proposed offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 下午12点51分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Calatlantic says proposed offering of $300 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2027

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Calatlantic Group Inc

* Calatlantic Group - on june 6, co proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of a new series of senior notes due 2027 - sec filing

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary net new home orders for months of april and may 2017 were 2,710, as compared to 2,708 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group Inc - preliminary new home deliveries for months of april 2017 and may 2017 were 2,147 versus 1,947 for same period in 2016

* Calatlantic Group - preliminary may 31, 2017 backlog of 7,672 units (an 8% increase as compared to ending backlog as of march 31, 2017)

* Calatlantic Group-intends to issue notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 to redeem 2032 notes for cash

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, there was $253 million aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2032 outstanding

* Calatlantic Group Inc - pursuant to notice, co will redeem 2032 notes on august 7, 2017, unless earlier repurchased or converted

* Calatlantic Group Inc - as of june 6, 2017, approximately $342.9 million remains available for repurchases under share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below