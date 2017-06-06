FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 下午1点21分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Calavo Growers Q2 earnings per share $0.74

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Calavo Growers Inc:

* Calavo Growers Inc announces record fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $270.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $248.5 million

* Calavo growers inc says company reaffirms outlook for double-digit increase in 2017 revenues and gross margin and record EPS

* Calavo Growers - in near term, fiscal 2017 expect revenues to rise by more than 20 percent and higher year-over-year gross margin dollars

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below