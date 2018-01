Jan 2 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc:

* ‍CALEDONIA DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF 6.875 CENTS PER SHARE​

* CALEDONIA SAYS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2017 IS BETWEEN 54,000 TO 56,000 OUNCES OF GOLD, EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE BLANKET MINE‘S GOLD PRODUCTION FOR 2017 LATER IN JAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: