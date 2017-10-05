FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月5日 / 早上6点16分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Caledonia Mining says confident of achieving long-term production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc says about 14,389 ounces of gold produced in quarter, production in quarter was 15 percent higher than previous quarter (Q2 2017)​

* Remains on track to achieve its production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021

* Have tightened production guidance for full year to 54,000 ounces to 56,000 ounces

* Remain confident of achieving long-term production target of 80,000 ounces in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

