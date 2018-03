BRIEF-Calfrac Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share C$0.26 Including Items

March 1 (Reuters) - Calfrac Well Services Ltd:

* QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW C$431.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - ISSUES RELATING TO SAND LOGISTICS HAVE NOT IMPACTED CO’S CANADIAN OPERATIONS TO DATE IN Q1

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - U.S. OPERATIONS NEARLY FULLY REACTIVATED & CO EXPECTS TO HAVE 16 FLEETS DEPLOYED BY Q2-END

* ‍SAND SUPPLY AND DELIVERY ISSUES“HAVE BEEN MORE CHALLENGING” IN UNITED STATES DURING Q1​

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - EXPECTS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN RUSSIA DURING 2018 WILL BE RELATIVELY CONSISTENT WITH 2017

* ‍DOES NOT EXPECT SAND SUPPLY AND DELIVERY ISSUES IN U.S. TO BE FULLY RESOLVED UNTIL Q2​

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - DUE TO REDUCED ACTIVITY LEVELS, CO HAS CEASED ALL OPERATIONS IN MEXICO

* CALFRAC WELL SERVICES - REDEPLOYED IDLE ASSETS FROM MEXICO TO OPERATIONS IN THE U.S.