FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-Calian reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.45
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 下午4点35分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Calian reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd:

* Calian reports third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.45

* Q3 revenue fell 8 percent to C$67.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$265 million to C$285 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share C$1.85 to C$2.10

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.92, revenue view C$280.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.92, revenue view C$280.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.45​

* Increased available credit facility to $40 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.47, revenue view C$73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below