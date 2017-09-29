FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Calian wins contracts for health services valued at up to $1 bln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 晚上9点08分 / 19 天前

BRIEF-Calian wins contracts for health services valued at up to $1 bln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Calian Group Ltd

* Calian wins contracts for health services valued at up to $1 billion

* Calian Group Ltd - Re-won health care providers requirements (HCPR) contract for provision of health support services to Canadian Armed Forces​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍Current contract with caf (HSSC) expires March 31, 2018​

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍HCPR contract has an initial term of four years with an initial value of $275 million​

* Calian - 2 additional contracts were awarded for provision of health support services to royal Canadian mounted police, veterans affairs Canada

* Calian Group Ltd - ‍HCPR contract has an option to extend for up to 8 additional years, with aggregate contract value for 12 years of up to $875 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below