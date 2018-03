Feb 28 (Reuters) - Calida Holding Ag:

* APPOINTED SACHA D. GERBER AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE MANAGEMENT TEAM AT THE CALIDA GROUP

* GERBER WILL BE SUCCEEDING THOMAS STÖCKLIN

* ‍SACHA D. GERBER WILL TAKE UP HIS NEW POSITION BY SEPTEMBER 2018 AT LATEST​