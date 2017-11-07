BRIEF-Calithera Biosciences expands clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Calithera Biosciences Inc

* Initial results from Phase 2 study of CB-839 in combination with opdivo® (nivolumab) to be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍expanding Bristol-Myers Squibb clinical collaboration​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍expanded its existing clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, evaluating CB-839 in combination with opdivo​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍analysis of all safety evaluable patients demonstrated CB-839 was well tolerated when combined with opdivo​

* Calithera Biosciences - ‍among 16 evaluable melanoma patients, one patient achieved a complete response and two patients achieved partial responses​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍study will be expanded to enroll additional melanoma patients​

* Calithera Biosciences Inc - ‍as part of expanded collaboration, melanoma development costs will be shared​