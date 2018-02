BRIEF-Calix Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.25

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Calix Inc:

* CALIX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.6 PERCENT TO $137.9 MILLION

* ‍COMPANY HAS RECOGNIZED RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $4.2 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2017​

* SEES ‍ Q1 REVENUE $102.0 MILLION - $108.0 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ Q1 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.20 - NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.16​

* ‍ESTIMATES THAT GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $0.12 HIGHER FOR Q1 OF 2018​

* CALIX - MAY RECORD ABOUT $3.0 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN Q1 OF 2018

* ‍ ACTIONS TAKEN IN FEBRUARY TO REALIGN BUSINESS ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS OF UP TO $16.0 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.13, REVENUE VIEW $140.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S