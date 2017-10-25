FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点52分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co reports Q3 earnings per share $0.03

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Company announces third quarter 2017 financial results including a 30% increase in net sales; Callaway increases full year net sales and earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.47 to $0.51

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍in Q3 of 2017, as compared to same period in 2016, company’s net sales increased $56 million to $244 million​

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍Q3 2017 net sales of $244 million, a 30% increase compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Q3 revenue view $209.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Callaway Golf - ‍ estimates changes in foreign currency rates to adversely affect projected 2017 net sales by about $10 million as compared to 2016 rates​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍currently estimates that its 2017 gross margin will be in-line with prior estimate​

* Callaway Golf Co sees ‍2017 earnings per share $0.39 - $0.43​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

