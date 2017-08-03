FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co to buy TravisMathew for $125.5 mln
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点46分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Callaway Golf Co to buy TravisMathew for $125.5 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Callaway Golf Co

* Callaway Golf Company to acquire travismathew for $125.5 million

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍intends to finance transaction with cash on hand and borrowings from its asset-backed credit facilities​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍also expects to realize significant value from potential tax benefits associated with transaction​

* Says ‍in 2017, travismathew's net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million​

* Says ‍also expects to realize significant value from potential tax benefits associated with transaction​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍deal expected to be slightly accretive in 2018​

* Callaway Golf Co - ‍including some expenses, travismathew is expected to be approximately $0.04 dilutive to Callaway's 2017 earnings per share​

* Says ‍in 2017, TravisMathew's net sales are expected to be in range of $55-60 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below