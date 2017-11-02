FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Callidus Software reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 晚上9点41分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Callidus Software reports qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Callidus Software Inc

* Q3 revenue $64.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $62.3 million

* Callidus Software Inc qtrly loss per share ‍$0.06

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects saas revenue to be between $52.4 million and $53.4 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, calliduscloud expects total revenue to be between $65.0 million and $66.0 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for full year of 2018, company expects saas revenue to be between $245.0 million and $251.0 million​

* Callidus Software Inc - ‍for full year of 2018 total revenue is expected to be between $296.0 million and $303.0 million​

* Q3 revenue view $62.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $65.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $293.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

