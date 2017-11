Nov 6 (Reuters) - Callon Petroleum Co

* Callon Petroleum Company announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $84.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Callon Petroleum Co - qtrly average daily production 22,543 BOE/d versus 16,598‍ BOE/d​

* Callon Petroleum Co - sees Q4 2017 total production of 24,000 BOE/d to 25,500 BOE/d‍​