BRIEF-Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes, Calumet Shreveport Fuels entered into supply and offtake agreement

June 23 (Reuters) - Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP - on June 19, Calumet Shreveport Lubricants & Waxes LLC, Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC entered into supply and offtake agreement

* After all closing date related supply, Offtake agreement transactions are completed, cash proceeds to LW and fuels will be about $64 million

* Supply and Offtake agreement is effective until June 30, 2020